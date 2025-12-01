A BEN 10 falls to his death during a fight with his 48-year-old MUMAMA at an apartment in Kilimani - Watch a video of the crime scene







Monday, December 1, 2025 - Police in Kilimani are investigating a tragic incident in which a middle-aged man died after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building along Kindaruma Road.

According to a preliminary police report, the man and his lover had checked into the apartment for the weekend.

Later, they reportedly hosted a male friend for drinks.

The woman told investigators that the friend left shortly before an argument between her and her boyfriend escalated into a physical confrontation.

Police say the woman alleged that during the fight, she pushed the man, who then fell over the balcony to his death.

His body landed on the roof of a parked car in the compound.

Detectives say the woman claimed she later fell asleep and only became aware of the incident when officers woke her after responding to reports from residents who heard the commotion.

Officers recovered several alcohol bottles and assorted substances from the apartment as part of their forensic assessment.

The woman, aged 48, has been arrested and is expected to appear in court as detectives seek more time for investigation.

Police are also tracing the male friend who was with the couple earlier in the night to help piece together the events leading to the fatal fall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST