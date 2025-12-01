MOSES WETANGULA captured on camera shooting his shot at beautiful Kericho MCA, DORA KEINO, at a public function - Papa Wa Roma Ni Fisi (VIDEO)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has sparked social media chatter after a video emerged showing him in a private conversation with Kericho MCA, Dora Keino, during a public church fundraiser.



In the footage, Wetangula, who was seated next to the MCA, appears to be engaged in a friendly exchange and is seen requesting her phone number while the event continues.



The video has since gone viral, with online users jokingly suggesting that the Speaker was “shooting his shot” and commenting on the playful nature of the interaction.



Wetangula is a well-known womanizer with an insatiable appetite for younger ladies.

Papa Wa Roma Ni Fisi pic.twitter.com/RbqrGSvuMk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 1, 2025

