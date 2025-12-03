BETTY BAYO’s brother reveals TASH is living with another woman weeks after his sister's burial - Ogopa Wanaume (VIDEO)

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Betty Bayo’s brother took to TikTok Live to reveal ongoing tensions between his family and Tash, the late gospel singer’s ex-husband.
According to him, the rift has intensified weeks after
Betty’s burial.
He alleged that Tash has refused to hand over Betty’s
children to the family and, when questioned about his plans, he gives evasive
answers, leaving the family frustrated and concerned.
The situation has caused great worry for Betty’s mother, who
resides in the United States.
“My mother is deeply worried and concerned. She keeps
calling, asking about the fate of Betty’s kids,” he said.
The family is suggesting that the kids be handed over to
either their biological father, Kanyari, or Betty’s elder sister.
He further claimed that Tash is now living with another
woman in the house that Betty had rented.
Watch the video below.
@ww.jinibi #brotherofbetty#Tash#foryou #fyyyp #viral ♬ original sound - 🌊𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐎𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐧🌊💙
