BETTY BAYO’s brother reveals TASH is living with another woman weeks after his sister's burial - Ogopa Wanaume (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Betty Bayo’s brother took to TikTok Live to reveal ongoing tensions between his family and Tash, the late gospel singer’s ex-husband.

According to him, the rift has intensified weeks after Betty’s burial.

He alleged that Tash has refused to hand over Betty’s children to the family and, when questioned about his plans, he gives evasive answers, leaving the family frustrated and concerned.

The situation has caused great worry for Betty’s mother, who resides in the United States.

“My mother is deeply worried and concerned. She keeps calling, asking about the fate of Betty’s kids,” he said.

The family is suggesting that the kids be handed over to either their biological father, Kanyari, or Betty’s elder sister.

He further claimed that Tash is now living with another woman in the house that Betty had rented.

