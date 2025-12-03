BETTY BAYO’s brother claims she had 3 months’ rent arrears before her death and TASH has pocked 10 million donation - Accuses TASH of financial exploitation







Fresh family tensions have spilled into the public domain after the late Betty Bayo's brother took to TikTok Live to make a series of emotional claims about Tash, the man who had been living with her before her death.

Speaking in a heated livestream, Betty’s brother, visibly frustrated, alleged that Tash had been financially dependent on their late sister.

He claimed that Betty shouldered most of the household expenses, including rent, which had reportedly accumulated to three months’ arrears by the time she passed away.

The brother further alleged that Tash may already be planning to remarry, expressing fears that this could negatively affect Betty’s children.

He insisted that the family is concerned about the intentions of the woman they believe Tash is currently involved with.

He also lamented that Tash has allegedly denied Pastor Kanyari , Betty’s ex-husband, as well as other close family members access to Betty’s children, a move he claims has deepened tensions between the two sides.





