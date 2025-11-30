SHAME as Mt. Olives Secondary School Principal JOSEPH ONYANGO is arrested for preying on school girls (PHOTO)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Mr. Joseph Onyango, the principal of Mt. Olives Secondary School in Matayos, is currently in police custody following allegations that he engaged in inappropriate conduct involving female students.

According to preliminary reports, Onyango was arrested after complaints were filed accusing him of using his position to allegedly take advantage of the girls.

Authorities say investigations are underway to establish the full facts surrounding the case.

Police have confirmed that the suspect will be presented in court once the necessary procedures are complete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST