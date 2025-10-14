The camaraderie between GACHAGUA and well-endowed political aspirant, DORCAS NYOKABI, has left tongues wagging - Should Pastor DORCAS be worried? (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again become the subject of online discussion after photos surfaced showing him in the company of Dorcas Nyokabi, a fast-rising politician and 2027 Laikipia Woman Representative Aspirant.
The two have been spotted sharing light moments at various
political and social functions, with their visible camaraderie sparking lively
conversations among Kenyans online.
Some political observers see the interactions as a sign of
Gachagua’s efforts to mentor and support young leaders within the Mt. Kenya
region ahead of the 2027 polls.
However, a section of social media users has read more into
the friendship, with some bloggers speculating about the nature of their
closeness - claims that neither Gachagua nor Nyokabi has addressed publicly.
