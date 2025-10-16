Did a Nigerian Prophet foresee RAILA ODINGA’s death? Look at the chilling 2025 prophecy stirring conversations







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - As Kenya continues to mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a prophecy by Nigerian cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele has resurfaced, sparking reactions across social media.

In December 2024, Ayodele released a 90-page document outlining predictions for 2025, touching on political and social developments across several nations.

In the section on Kenya, he warned of rising political tensions, economic strain and the potential death of a prominent politician.

“Pray against the death of a prominent politician in Kenya, as I foresee that the country will fly its flag at half-mast,” the prophecy read.

Raila, a towering figure in Kenyan politics and democracy, died at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment in India.

His death has since been marked by national mourning and tributes from across the world.

Ayodele, founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has long been a controversial figure, known for his bold predictions.

In 2022, he accurately forecasted William Ruto’s presidential win, urging him to focus on Mount Kenya, youth and women.

More recently, in September 2025, he advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to abandon his 2027 ambitions and instead support a Gen Z-backed candidate.

In May, Ayodele warned that Ruto’s political fortunes were waning, citing internal shifts and the sidelining of key allies as signs of trouble ahead.

Whether coincidence or divine foresight, the prophecy has added a spiritual dimension to the national conversation surrounding Raila’s legacy and Kenya’s political future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST