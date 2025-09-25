Veteran gospel singer DADDY OWEN opens up about when a Pastor humiliated him by branding him a ‘devil worshipper’ - “It was my lowest point”







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Kenyan gospel legend, Daddy Owen, has shared a painful chapter from his Ministry, revealing how a pastor’s shocking accusations led to public humiliation during a school performance.

Speaking in an interview with Chris the Bass, Owen recounted being invited to a girls’ high school for a Christian outreach event, only to watch students walk out en masse the moment he stepped on stage.

“It was one of the lowest points in my ministry and career,” he said.

The walkout, Owen later learned, was orchestrated by a Pastor who had preached before him and warned students against listening to his music.

The pastor accused Owen of embedding satanic symbols and Illuminati messages in his videos, even selling DVDs that allegedly “exposed” him.

Owen chose not to retaliate, instead reflecting on the power of influence and the dangers of misinformation.

“It reminded me how important it is to stay grounded in faith and let your character speak louder than the noise,” he shared.

The ‘System ya Kapungala’ hitmaker urged believers to be discerning.

“Sometimes, the attack doesn’t come from outside - it comes from within,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST