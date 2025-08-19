City businessman EDGAR KAHENZI defended by his wife after his side chick exposed their affair - “We have a business to protect”







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - City businessman Edgar Kahenzi has found himself in hot soup after his side chick went public with claims of their secret affair, exposing intimate details through a popular blogger in what appeared to be an attempt to embarrass him and destabilize his marriage.

In a surprising twist, Kahenzi’s wife has come out strongly in his defense, insisting that the scandal threatens to ruin not just their marriage but also the logistics business they built together.

She revealed that clients had already begun calling after the explosive allegations went viral, putting their business reputation at risk.

According to her, Kahenzi has admitted to cheating but she urged the side chick to be content with “the little money he gives her” instead of dragging the affair into the public domain.

Her comments have since sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens criticizing her for defending a cheating husband while others applauded her for protecting her marriage and family business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST