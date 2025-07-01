CHEBET RONOH left with a disfigured face after being assaulted by her friend’s boyfriend - Here’s exactly what happened (PHOTO)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Popular content creator and social media influencer, Chebet Ronoh, is recovering from serious facial injuries after allegedly being assaulted by her friend’s boyfriend in a shocking act of violence.

Reports indicate that Chebet was enjoying a casual outing with friends at a local restaurant when the incident occurred.

The drama reportedly began after she confronted her friend’s boyfriend for eating food that she had ordered for herself.

An argument quickly escalated when the man told her to pay for the food instead.

The man, described by sources as controlling and abusive, physically attacked Chebet, leaving her face visibly disfigured.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment and is now recovering.





The Kenyan DAILY POST