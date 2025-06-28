“This is the reason families exchange their daughters for cattle” - Netizens react to viral club video of a slay queen in a revealing outfit (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - A viral video of a bold slay queen flaunting a daring outfit at a city nightlife spot has stirred up a storm online.

The clip shows the confident lady striking poses and soaking in the attention, unbothered by onlookers.

While some praised her boldness and self-expression, others were quick to criticize her daring fashion choice.

A few cautioned that such moments, once online, could resurface later in life, especially when she decides to settle down given that the internet never forgets.

Watch the video and reactions below.