“How Did He Pull That?” - Average-looking man bags a gorgeous ‘yellow yellow’ slay queen, sparks online frenzy (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Social media is abuzz after a video surfaced showing an ordinary-looking man proudly showing off his beautiful girlfriend, and netizens can’t stop talking.
The short clip, which has gone viral, captures the happy
couple sharing a light moment in the house.
But what’s really fueling the online chatter is the stark
contrast in their appearances, with many stunned by how the man managed to
“bag” such a gorgeous woman.
Comments range from admiration to sheer disbelief.
“This guy must have unmatched game,’’ a social media user
commented.
“Proof that confidence beats looks any day,’’ another user
wrote.
Watch the video.
“How Did He Pull That?” - Average-looking man bags a gorgeous ‘yellow yellow’ slay queen pic.twitter.com/FBEVUSawIk— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
