Kenyan Gen Z sends an emotional message to his mother ahead of June 25th protest - ‘Mum najua umetense.. in case I don’t make it back tell…!” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A heartfelt video by a young Kenyan Gen Z has gone viral ahead of the planned June 25th protests, meant to honour over 60 young Kenyans - mostly Gen Z - who were killed during last year’s anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.
In the emotional clip, the young man addresses his mother’s
fears, assuring her that while she may be worried, his decision to join the
protest is driven by a desire to fight for justice and a better future for his
children.
“Mum, najua umetense… si furaha yako kuniona kwa
streets,” he says. “But hatutaki watoto wetu wapitie shida tunapitia
sasa.”
He asks for prayers and courageously tells her: “In case
nikose kurudi, tell my younger siblings I died trying. God first siku zote.”
His message comes amid claims that state operatives are
recruiting goons to disrupt the peaceful protests.
Meanwhile, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura has dismissed
the planned protests, stating that “there will be no demonstrations on June 25th.
Anyone wishing to reflect may do so from home.”
Despite this, Kenyans across the country are preparing to
take to the streets once again, demanding justice and accountability.
#OccupyStatehouse2025 pic.twitter.com/58KffYUhwt— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) June 24, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments