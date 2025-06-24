Kenyan Gen Z sends an emotional message to his mother ahead of June 25th protest - ‘Mum najua umetense.. in case I don’t make it back tell…!” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A heartfelt video by a young Kenyan Gen Z has gone viral ahead of the planned June 25th protests, meant to honour over 60 young Kenyans - mostly Gen Z - who were killed during last year’s anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

In the emotional clip, the young man addresses his mother’s fears, assuring her that while she may be worried, his decision to join the protest is driven by a desire to fight for justice and a better future for his children.

“Mum, najua umetense… si furaha yako kuniona kwa streets,” he says. “But hatutaki watoto wetu wapitie shida tunapitia sasa.”

He asks for prayers and courageously tells her: “In case nikose kurudi, tell my younger siblings I died trying. God first siku zote.”

His message comes amid claims that state operatives are recruiting goons to disrupt the peaceful protests.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura has dismissed the planned protests, stating that “there will be no demonstrations on June 25th. Anyone wishing to reflect may do so from home.”

Despite this, Kenyans across the country are preparing to take to the streets once again, demanding justice and accountability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST