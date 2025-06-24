Be Warned! Netizen exposes how thugs are posing as Matatu operators to rob unsuspecting passengers along Thika Road







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A popular X user has exposed a criminal scheme along Thika Road where thugs pose as matatu operators to rob unsuspecting passengers.

According to her post, the rogue matatus operate mainly at night near Allsops, starting from around 9 p.m.

Notably, they avoid the Nairobi CBD route.

These vehicles carry a group of accomplices posing as regular passengers, leaving a few seats empty to lure victims.

Shortly after boarding, the genuine passengers are robbed.

The revelation sparked concern online, with several Kenyans sharing similar experiences and urging authorities to act swiftly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST