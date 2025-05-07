LUPITA NYONG’O’s younger brother, JUNIOR NYONG’O’s bold outfit at Met Gala has left tongues wagging! (PHOTOs)









Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - While Lupita Nyong’o stunned on the Met Gala red carpet, it was her younger brother, Junior Nyong’o, who stole attention at the exclusive after party with a bold look.

Though he didn’t make an appearance at the main event, Junior made his stylish mark at the post-Gala celebration.

Known for his daring fashion choices, including skirts, dresses, and saris, he stayed true to form in an outfit that sparked conversation.

Junior wore high-waisted black trousers paired with an oversized black blazer, left deliberately unbuttoned to reveal his toned chest and a layered set of statement jewelry.

Photos from the event, shared on his Instagram, showed Junior confidently posing with Lupita and Formula One icon, Lewis Hamilton, who also sported an oversized black suit.

However, it is Junior’s sharply styled eyebrows adorned with striking embellishments that have set tongues wagging.

