Kenyan student suffers serious injuries in tragic electricity accident at prestigious UK School that attracts the children of celebrities from around the world







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - A Kenyan student is among three boys seriously injured in an electricity accident at Millfield School, one of the UK’s most prestigious sporting institutions.

The incident occurred over the weekend near one of the school’s boarding houses and involved contact with overhead electrical cables.

The injured students were hospitalised and required surgery for severe burns.

A school spokesperson confirmed: “Three students were involved in an isolated accident on Saturday evening where they sustained serious injuries from contact with overhead electrical cables.”

“They were supported by Millfield staff immediately, and emergency services arrived within minutes.”

Police added, “Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

“Their next of kin have been informed.”

“A referral has been made to the Health and Safety Executive, who will lead the investigation.”

The identity of the Kenyan student remains undisclosed, but reports indicate he was at the school on a sporting scholarship.

Millfield is renowned for its elite athletic programs and attracts the children of celebrities from around the globe.

Some of its alumni include Olympians and global celebrities.

The school boasts Olympic-grade facilities and a sports staff of over 200, including five Olympians.

Its alumni have won 19 Olympic medals, seven of them gold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST