SIFUNA names the ‘pompous’ Gov’t official who single-handedly cost RAILA ODINGA AUC seat - ‘He speaks English of the nose’







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Blame continues to mount following Raila Odinga’s defeat in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship election in Addis Ababa.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has singled out Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, accusing him of diplomatic missteps that cost Raila the coveted seat.

Speaking on Citizen TV on February 20, Sifuna claimed that errors by Sing’oei and other officials in the Foreign Affairs docket severely weakened Raila’s campaign.

He specifically pointed to the abduction and deportation of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye from Nairobi to Kampala in late 2024.

While Sing’oei denied Kenya’s involvement, a Ugandan Minister later confirmed Nairobi’s role in the controversial extradition.

“There is a very pompous and pretentious gentleman in Foreign Affairs who speaks what we call English of the nose.”

“His diplomatic blunders contributed to this loss.”

“When Besigye was abducted, he was on TV spewing nonsense. This is unacceptable,” Sifuna fumed.

He further criticized officials who, he claimed, silenced criticism for political expediency, suggesting that concerns over Uganda’s support prevented open condemnation of Besigye’s abduction.

However, Raila Odinga has absolved President William Ruto of any blame, thanking him for fully supporting his bid.

Speaking at a post-election dinner in Addis Ababa, after the elections, Raila acknowledged Ruto’s efforts, stating that the President did “everything possible” to secure his victory.

Ultimately, he accepted the loss to Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, citing factors beyond their control.

