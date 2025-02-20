Popular singer and content creator, CAROL KATRUE, accuses her estranged husband’s family of using witchcraft to destroy her marriage







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Popular Mugithi singer and content creator, Carol Katrue, has revealed that she ended her relationship with former Gengetone artist Peter Miracle Baby due to claims of witchcraft and mistreatment from his family.

Addressing her publicized break up with Peter on Tiktok Live, the mother of one said she has evidence linking Miracle Baby’s relatives to witchcraft, claiming that they had been using it against her.

“What makes me believe they are involved in witchcraft is because from six months of my pregnancy, I kept going to the hospital because of forced labor. They wanted me to miscarry,” she stated.

She further claimed that after giving birth, she wanted to name their son after Miracle Baby’s father, but he refused.

Soon after, she said, her baby started experiencing convulsions.

Carol also disclosed that their relationship was troubled by frequent quarrels, mainly due to Peter’s drinking habits.

She recounted how he eventually kicked her out of his house and how he refused to support her when she sought financial aid for his medical bills.

“After Peter underwent surgery, I told him that I needed to go live on TikTok to ask for money to clear the hospital bill. He told me that I can as well raise the money for myself as he had not asked me to,” she recalled.

In 2024, Miracle Baby suffered an acute lower abdomen illness that affected his intestines, leading the couple to seek financial help from the public.

Carol now says her life has significantly improved since the breakup.

The Kenyan DAILY POST