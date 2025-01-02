Why RUTO’s powerful PA FAROUK KIBET allegedly slapped Deputy President KITHURE KINDIKI at State House.





Thursday, January 2, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was reportedly roughed up by President William Ruto’s personal assistant Farouk Kibet at State House.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Farouk slapped Kindiki when he complained about frequent arrests and abductions of innocent Kenyan youths, especially in his backyard.

Kindiki wondered how he would defend the government while young Kenyans from his backyard were being abducted.

“Nitawatetea aje na mna abduct their kids?" Kindiki reportedly told Farouk, leading to an altercation.

Aoko also claims that Kindiki’s wife is on medication due to high blood pressure as her husband faces mistreatment from powerful men around President Ruto.

Kindiki was conspicuously missing from the New Year celebration at Kisii State Lodge, graced by President William Ruto on Tuesday evening, raising eyebrows.

Word on the street is that Kindiki declined to accompany Ruto to Kisii State Lodge due to alleged mistreatment by the President’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet.

Kindiki has in the last few weeks been complaining of constant harassment and bullying by Farouk Kibet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.