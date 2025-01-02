FRANCIS GAITHO shares photos of ABEL, President RUTO’s alleged cousin, who is accused of leading a secret unit that is abducting Kenyan youths - This is the man Gachagua was referring to.

Thursday, January 2, 2025 - A few days ago, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged that a man called Abel, who is a cousin to a high-ranking government official, is leading a secret unit that has been abducting Kenyan youths.
It is now emerging that Abel is a cousin to President
William Ruto.
Renowned social media personality Francis Gaitho shared
his photos on X and alleged that his office is based on the Cooperative Bank
Building's 21st floor.
He is a retired army general and reportedly leads a team
of 5 rogue state agents.
Check out Gaitho’s tweet.
