FRANCIS GAITHO shares photos of ABEL, President RUTO’s alleged cousin, who is accused of leading a secret unit that is abducting Kenyan youths - This is the man Gachagua was referring to.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - A few days ago, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged that a man called Abel, who is a cousin to a high-ranking government official, is leading a secret unit that has been abducting Kenyan youths.

It is now emerging that Abel is a cousin to President William Ruto.

Renowned social media personality Francis Gaitho shared his photos on X and alleged that his office is based on the Cooperative Bank Building's 21st floor.

He is a retired army general and reportedly leads a team of 5 rogue state agents.

Check out Gaitho’s tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.