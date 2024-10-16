Ex-LSK President ERIC THEURI demands a mechanism to remove RUTO from office, citing waning popularity and national support.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri has proposed that a formal process should be established to oust a president who becomes extremely unpopular, even if they still have several years left in office.

Speaking during a local TV interview on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Theuri emphasized that the removal process, which currently includes impeachment, needs reform.

He argued that the country must have a more effective mechanism to hold a president accountable if the public or key representatives no longer back them.

“If you have a sitting president who is extremely unpopular, who has lost support in the country, there must be a mechanism [through which] the president can be removed, even if he has four years to his term,” Theuri stated.

He added that impeachment should be a viable option in such cases.

The former LSK boss raised concerns about the political safeguards in place, calling for reforms to ensure that a president can be removed from office if they lose the confidence of the people.

He pointed out the role of the National Assembly in representing the people’s will, emphasizing the importance of securing sufficient support from the members of parliament during such crucial decisions.

“The process of removal is impeachment. What is the safeguard of Article 38 that has been given?

"You must at least get one-third of the members, if you don’t get that you are removed,” he noted, adding that the political process should prioritize the confidence-building of the leadership within the country.

