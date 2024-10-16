Clearer PHOTOs of the smartly dressed man captured on CCTV stealing a bag from a Chinese National at an Expo in Sarit Centre - He was once arrested for shoplifting at a shop in South C.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Police are pursuing a man who was captured on CCTV stealing a bag from a Chinese national during a security expo held at the Sarit Centre, Nairobi on Tuesday.

The identity of the suspected thief has been unveiled and his photos shared online, even as police hunt him down.

It also emerged that he was once arrested and arraigned in court after he stole lotions worth Sh4,500 at a shop in South C, Nairobi.

The accused was charged at the Kibera Law Courts with stealing nine bottles of Nivea lotion at Momasa Enterprises Limited.

He was later set free after the shop attendant, who reviewed CCTV footage and caught him shoplifting, withdrew the case.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.