Wife of the notorious Tiktok MUBABA who has threatened to expose over 1200 LADIES he has had ‘fun’ with calls Kameme FM crying - She is a church deacon (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - The wife of controversial Tiktoker Patrick Mbacio claims he is embarrassing her.

Mbacio has been trending after he threatened to expose over 1200 ladies that he has had fun with.

He has rented a bedsitter where he takes different ladies, some of whom are young enough to be his daughters.

His wife, who is a church deacon, called Kameme FM crying and said he was embarrassing her.

She is so embarrassed that she can no longer preach.

The distressed woman was shown the videos that her husband posts on TikTok with different ladies by her son.

Her husband’s actions have led her to depression and she is contemplating taking her own life.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.