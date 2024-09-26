Mumias East MP PETER SALAYSA reveals the amount of money HUDDAH MONROE demanded from him to have ‘fun’.





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - City socialite Huddah Monroe reportedly demanded millions of shillings from Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya after he approached her, claiming that he wanted to have ‘fun’ with her.

The controversial MP posted a video saying that he was shocked after the high-end socialite reportedly demanded Ksh 3 million to grant him access to her expensive ‘servers’.

Huddah and Salaysa have been attacking each other on social media after she rejected his advances and reversed Ksh 10,000 that he had sent her for lunch.

Watch the video.

Peter Salasya has really suffered na dryspell in this City! His crush daughter of Jezebel sent a quotation of Ksh. 3 million just for entering and resting the Head in the oven of life. He cannot believe it! Amesema ata heri arudi kwa mafta au riverroad. Chesa! pic.twitter.com/LrnQ4i6Xme — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) September 25, 2024

