TRAVIS KELCE and TAYLOR SWIFT's alleged 'breakup contract' leaks online







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's alleged 'Breakup contract' has leaked online, with the NFL star planning to take action.

A contract posted on various forums online purported to show that the love story might have been a year-long production put on by the two lovers’ PR teams.

The paperwork which appears to have been created by Los Angeles-based firm Full Scope, reveals a strategy to make their split, and says the date for an announcement is September 28.

It also outlines a supposed plan to release an official statement at the end of this month'.

It adds that the announcement will be 'gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect.

Laying out what the statement would say, they write: 'Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.

'They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.'

The paperwork also states that the announcement would focus on Mr Kelce's 'personal growth' by framing the breakup as a 'natural part of life.'

It also will highlight his commitment to his career and his ongoing achievements in the sports industry.'

They also plan to send it to major media outlets with a press release to ensure ‘broad coverage.’

However, a spokesman for Full Scope insisted that they were 'entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency’.

The representative also said they called a lawyer to look into the claims.

'We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,' they said.