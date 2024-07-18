Watch the moment Haiti gangs almost overpowered Kenyan police officers, forcing them to run for their dear lives (VIDEO).





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - There was heavy gunfire exchange between Kenyan police officers and members of the dreaded Haiti gang as the cops were patrolling the streets.

The incident happened after an armoured truck that the cops were traveling in broke in the middle of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, a gang-infested region.

This was their first engagement with gangs in the Caribbean nation.

Before Wednesday, Kenyan police who had been deployed to Haiti had been confined to guarding critical infrastructure and patrolling the streets without making contact with the gangs.

The cops were almost overpowered, forcing them to run for their dear lives.

They hid inside the armoured trucks as the gangs fired at them.









Watch video.

Are Kenyans aware that A haiti gang did this to Kenyan police ? Do you guys support the haiti gangs revenging for the helpless kenyans police killed in Kenya ? Why r the police afraid ?🚨 Daily nation kalonzo pic.twitter.com/eMhCuECkbV — Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) July 18, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.