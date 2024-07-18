Investigative journalist CHRIS SAMBU exposes corruption in the Ministry of Interior involving senior officials.





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Civil servants in the Ministry of Interior state department under PS Raymond Omollo decry deliberate move by senior officials within the Ministry declining to pay their legitimate allowances and per diems.

The utter frustration of denying employees their monetary dues is to conceal their underworld movements.

The officials use the acquisition of per diems, services, facilitation, and unclear imprests to siphon funds in the Ministry.

The officials have camouflaged their doings as Millions irregularly go into their pockets.

This happens at the expense of the unknowing Ministry of Interior civil servants who are on all occasions the said officials use their employment numbers.

Evidence shows a comprehensive cover-up by senior officials to siphon the funds.

In one of these many dealings, between January and February, a facilitation amounting to millions was allocated for some officers employed in the ministry to move files from the Ministry of Interior to Government printers.

An exercise that requires zero facilitation since the people listed to undertake the exercise are employees of the Ministry with a salary.

My investigations reveal the 30-day facilitation was yet another mastered plan for money to find a path into senior Interior Ministry officials.

Despite the release of the said funds to what records say was to about 15 people, no such exercise was carried out and the amounts ended up in a few officers pockets.

Subsequent Investigations & revelations implicate senior Ministry & finance officers and other significant officials who operate within Harambee House.

While evidence proves millions have been pocketed by individuals the records trail remains to indicate the millions were allocated to certain ministry employees which never happened.

This is the beginning of a series of Investigations as my evidence compilation seeks to implicate significant officials & amounts that have been siphoned from 2023-2024.

By CHRIS SAMBU

The Kenyan DAILY POST.