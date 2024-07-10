GEORGE CLOONEY asks President BIDEN to drop out, says he can't win in November







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - George Clooney has called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 election, stating that Biden cannot win against Donald Trump.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, Clooney revealed he spent considerable time with Biden at a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles last month. "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

Addressing Democrats, Clooney said, "We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before."





Clooney emphasized his respect and affection for Biden, calling him a friend and a hero who saved democracy in 2020. However, he argued that Biden's age is an insurmountable obstacle for the upcoming election. "The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. We are not going to win in November with this president."

Clooney urged Democrats to shift their focus to other potential candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Wes Moore, and Andy Beshear, as the party heads into next month's convention in Chicago.

He concluded his op-ed by reiterating Biden's past achievements and his hope for a new candidate in 2024: “Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024.”