UNMASKED: PHOTOs of the beautiful lady that aspiring Meru politician RODGERS KIPEMBE is dating after CS MITHIKA LINTURI snatched his wife.







Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Aspiring Meru politician Rodgers Kipembe has moved on after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi snatched his wife.

Word has it that Kipembe’s wife left him for the controversial CS after he went broke.

Kipembe’s marital woes were exposed to the public a few weeks ago by blogger Aoko Otieno.

“His wash wash business is down. His wife left him after he went broke,” Aoko tweeted after she was involved in an online tiff with Kipembe.





Aoko further revealed that Linturi has been financing Kipembe’s wife's lifestyle.

Kipembe is now is dating a lady called Eunice Pendo after his wife dumped him.

Eunice took to her Instagram stories and posted photos out on shopping and date with the youthful politician.

“Shopping feels good when the man is doing it,” she captioned one of the photos.

She also posted another photo on a date with Kipembe at Samaki Samaki restaurant.

Eunice describes herself as a food and travel content creator on Instagram.

Below are photos of Kipembe’s new catch, Eunice Pendo.













































Photos of Kipembe’s wife who eloped with CS Mithika Linturi.





