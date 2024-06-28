Even CS MOSES KURIA is fed up with RUTO’s government as he exposes it badly – Look! We can’t keep burdening Kenyans anymore

Friday June 28, 2024 – In a surprise turn of events, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, has criticized President William Ruto and his government for being insensitive to the plight of Kenyans.
Speaking during an interview,
Kuria particularly criticised the amount of wastage of resources by several
agencies in Ruto’s government, saying such wastage was overburdening the Kenyan
taxpayers’ unnecessarily.
According to Kuria, he was irked
by the number of seminars conducted on a yearly basis.
He revealed that roughly seven
out of 10 senior government employees are likely to answer that they are at a
seminar when questioned at any given time.
Kuria explained that a majority
of the events take part either in Naivasha or Mombasa accounting for a bigger
chunk of the national expenditure.
"In terms of expenditure, I
think there are a lot of seminars. My friend, you take your phone and call
someone asking where they are. seven out of 10 people (say) they are in
Naivasha," the CS explained.
"You would think it is a
happy valley or something but it is just a way for (people to get) allowances
and per diems and all that."
Personally, the CS expressed
shock when he flew to Mombasa only to meet his bodyguard, driver, and car had
already been transported to the Coast awaiting him.
In his argument, he revealed
that their presence was uncalled for, a move that likely pushed him to
institute mandatory training for all civil servants.
"I am driving a policy now about vetting people who, for example, are driving to Mombasa, ought not to have their drivers, bodyguards and vehicles going to Mombasa.
"I am leading this
exercise of ensuring that we cut waste and unnecessary expenditure," he
added.
"I believe from where I sit
that we can be able to cut close to 30 per cent of our budget without affecting
government delivery just by focusing on this issue of living within our means.
Says most of the justifications for the travel is for per diem."
