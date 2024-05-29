UDA urges OSCAR SUDI to stop uncouth behaviour of abusing GACHAGUA and warns him of dire consequences





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has warned some members who have developed a habit of abusing the presidency.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who the party said would be summoned for disciplinary action in due course, tops the list.

Malala faulted Sudi for disrespecting the party's top brass to which Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua belongs.

He said Sudi and his ilk had been warned, adding that they would be subjected to disciplinary action should they fail to mend their ways.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated within the realms of our Party.

"Your recent conduct not only undermines the party's unity but also disrespects the leadership that you pledged to serve.

"Let this be a stern warning: desist from such actions with immediate effect.

"Should this behaviour persist, the party will take disciplinary action against you," partly read Malalah's statement.

UDA warned others including Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga, CSs Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads), and Moses Kuria (Public Service).

The Kenyan DAILY POST