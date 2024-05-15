Sell your car if you don’t want to pay Motor Vehicle Tax – RUTO‘s man vomits on suffering Kenyans

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A loyal confidant of President William Ruto has vomited on Kenyans complaining about the introduction of the Motor Vehicle Tax.
According
to the Finance Bill 2024 proposed by the Treasury, Kenyans owning vehicles will be
required to pay 2.5 percent of the value of their car as motor vehicle tax
beginning from July 1 this year.
Kuria Kimani, the MP for Molo Constituency and chair of the National Assembly Finance Committee, described the levy as “a hybrid of income and
wealth tax” on Tuesday and said the move is meant to encourage investment in what
he described as an elaborate local public transport system.
“If you go
to economies ahead of us, there are elaborate and very efficient public
transport systems,” the MP told NTV in an interview.
“Every time
investors want to invest in our public transport system through public-private
partnerships, the feasibility studies show that we like to drive our cars so
much that we are not able to attract foreign investment.”
He argued
that Kenyans like using cars because the public transport system is not
“elaborate” and if Kenyans were to be presented with a better alternative, they
would avoid using cars.
And while
the motor vehicle circulation tax will be tied to the annual renewal of
insurance policies, Kimani claims Kenyans have an option of not paying it – by
not using their cars altogether.
“If you
don’t want to pay the motor vehicle circulation tax, then don’t use the car,
like how you don’t use the expressway if you don’t want to pay for it,” he
said.
