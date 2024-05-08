Prioritize your mental health' - Current Miss USA NOELIA VOIGT says as she resigns from crown







Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - The reigning Miss United States of America (USA) Noelia Voigt has resigned her title, making the decision on mental health grounds.

Ms Voigt, who won the competition in September 2023, said she believed in making decisions “that feel best for you and your mental health”.

“Never compromise your physical and mental wellbeing,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our health is our wealth.”

The 24-year-old Venezuelan-American, of Utah, said that she hoped to “continue to inspire others” while starting “a new chapter” in life.

“Prioritise your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain,” Ms Voigt said.

She expressed her gratitude for her nine months as Miss USA, which she said gave her a “platform … to make a difference” as well as realise a “lifelong dream” and meet “people all over the world.”

Miss USA in a statement thanked Ms Voigt and said on Instagram that “the well-being of our titleholders is a top priority”.

The organisation said it was reviewing plans for the “transition of responsibilities to a successor”.