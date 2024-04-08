Singer MORGAN WALLEN arrested for throwing chair off Nashville rooftop bar



Monday, April 8, 2024 – Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested and is now facing criminal charges after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville this weekend.

Wallen was arrested and booked on Sunday night on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He was later released from jail after posting $15,250 bond.

It was gathered that the chair came hurtling down 6 stories to the ground outside of Chiefs Bar, and it landed just a few feet away from some Nashville PD officers who happened to be standing outside.

Officers investigated to see what had happened, and soon they say they were told Morgan was responsible. The police officers investigated surveillance footage and said they witnessed him throw the chair. Eyewitnesses also disclosed Morgan laughed afterward.





Officers took Morgan into custody and hauled him away. Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told TMZ;

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

This isn't the first time Wallen has gotten into hot water, he'd been arrested in 2020 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. And, of course, he landed in a world of controversy after his N-word incident in 2021.