Actor JONATHAN MAJORS receives no jail time at sentencing for assault case



Monday, April 8, 2024 – Actor Jonathan Majors on Monday, April 8, has received a no jail-time sentencing for the assault case he's enmeshed in.

The actor who was facing up to one year behind bars after being accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, arrived at the New York court with his girlfriend, Meagan Good, by his side. He looked solemn and serious and didn't stop for questions.

He was found guilty after a two-week trial. This was after a number of witnesses testified as to what happened in March 2023, when he was alleged to have physically harmed Jabbari in the back of a rideshare on their way home.

Surveillance footage from that night was played in court, and while whatever happened in the car was never seen, jurors were able to view what happened outside of the vehicle.

Instead of jail time, Majors was handed a one-year intervention program that'll be completed in Los Angeles. He will have to do 12 months of counselling one session per week over the course of 52 weeks. The D.A.'s office says if he doesn't comply with the conditions set here, he could face time behind bars.

The guilty verdict has already cost Jonathan big time; he's been booted from a bunch of Hollywood projects, including his most lucrative role with Marvel, Kang the Conqueror.

For his part, Jonathan maintained his innocence in an interview with ABC News, his first since the verdict, though he expressed regret over how he handled things with Jabbari.