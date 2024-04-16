RUTO’s man says they can only afford to pay doctors Sh 70,000 monthly yet cartels are stealing billions daily





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - A close ally of President William Ruto has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government cannot afford to pay doctors the Sh 206,000 they are demanding.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Senate Majority leader and Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot said the government has no capacity to pay intern doctors the KSh 206,000 that is being demanded.

He said the government can only afford to pay Sh 70,000

''The truth is that, currently, where the country sits, we cannot pay a student doctor KSh 200,000. Even in other African countries doing well than Kenya, interns are not paid that much.

"We have said all we can get is KSh 70,000,'' Cheruiyot stated.

Cheruiyot's claims come at a time when Kenyans have been criticising the government over the mass looting of public resources through inflated tenders and allowances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST