RUTO may change the Constitution and extend his term as more people join the push – Look! Kenya Kwanza may rule for 50 years





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – President William Ruto is now tempted to alter the Constitution and extend his rule beyond 10 years.

This is after Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa also joined the push, saying the Kenya Kwanza regime should rule for the next 50 years.

Speaking during an interview, the legislature alleged that if the regime rules for 50 years, it would ensure continuity.

"The only thing that we would want for continuity is that the Kenya Kwanza government rules at least for the next fifty years like Chama Cha Mapinduzi in Tanzania and ANC in South Africa," Barasa stated.

"We can still do so, by not necessarily removing the term limits, but by ensuring that the Presidents who would come after President Ruto has completed his 10-year constitutional limit, would pick it up from the progress Ruto would have made at that time,” he added.

However, Barasa's sentiments did not augur well with a section of netizens who criticized him.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, a President shall not hold office for more than two terms which equals ten years.

(1) The President shall hold office for a term beginning on the date on which the President was sworn in, and ending when the person next elected President in accordance with Article 136 (2) (a) is sworn in.

(2) A person shall not hold office as President for more than two terms.

This comes days after Devki billionaire Narendra Raval wished that Ruto would rule Kenya for 25 years and transform the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST