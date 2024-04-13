RUTO’s Government confuses the striking doctors as NAKHUMICHA orders interns to report to work on Monday without further delay



Saturday April 13, 2024 - The Ministry of Health has maintained its stance towards the medics' strike, stating that they will be required to report to their posting stations by Monday, April 15.

The Ministry sent posting letters to the medical interns via email after they were blocked from picking them up at the Ministry’s headquarters.

This change of tactic in handling the medical interns came after the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) had requested its members not to collect the letters from the Ministry’s headquarters.

The move was aimed at protesting the reduction of the stipends allocated to medical interns, with the union demanding they be paid Ksh 206,000.

However, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has maintained that the interns will be paid Ksh70,000 after the posting.

“Interns in Government today, the highest paid is Ksh. 25,000. And even in the private sector we have checked, Ksh 35,000 could be about the highest," stated SRC Chair Lilian Mengich.

Initially, when the medics' strike started, graduates from medical schools were demanding that the Ministry of Health posts them to health institutions.

However, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has maintained that the Ministry had not received funds from the treasury to post the interns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST