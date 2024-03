Singer ZLATAN gifts his woman a Mercedes Benz on her birthday



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Singer Zlatan gifted his woman, Davita, a Mercedes Benz and other luxury items as she turned 27 on Wednesday, March 6.

The singer threw her a surprise birthday dinner attended by their close friends and family members.

Later, he took her to where he presented the wonder wheel to her.

Watch the video below