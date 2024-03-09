RUTO appoints RAILA ODINGA’s sister as an envoy – Only a fool would say there is no Handshake!

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has nominated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister as an ambassador.

In a Gazette Notice dated 8th March 2024, Ruto nominated Raila Odinga’s sister Dr. Wenwa Akinyi as Deputy Head of Mission in Los Angeles, USA.

She has previously served as Consul General at the Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles, California; Senior Assistant Commission Secretary at the Commission for Higher Education (CHE); Chief Chemist of the Pyrethrum Board of Kenya and Senior Lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

She has a PhD in Organic/Natural Products Chemistry.

The appointment of Dr.Wenwa Akinyi as the ambassador now confirms that there is already a handshake between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga and it is only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is living in denial that there is a handshake between the two leaders.

Gachagua and some voting robots from Mt Kenya region have been saying there is no handshake between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST