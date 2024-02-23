RUTO accused of pretending to support RAILA ODINGA’s AU chairperson bid while sabotaging it at the same time – UHURU in the mix!





Friday, February 23,2024 - Former Agriculture Minister, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp is pretending to support and lobby for Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's African Union Commission chairmanship bid, yet at the same time trying to sabotage the bid.

In an interview with KTN News on Friday, Kirwa opined that the ongoing claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting Tanzania's former President Jakaya Kikwete are being propelled by Kenya Kwanza, same to questions about Raila's academic qualifications.

He went on to add that he is confident that Kikwete is not interested in the position.

"I am glad that President William Ruto is backing the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the AU position.

"However, I am a bit skeptical because some people from Kenya Kwanza side are raising questions on social media."

"They are now discussing whether Kikwete will run for the position, which I know conclusively that Kikwete is not interested in the position, or if Raila has the right qualifications for the position."

"It seems like they might be trying to slow down Raila by pretending to support him while putting up enough roadblocks towards his AU bid so that in the next one year, his focus on the AU bid would have dealt a blow to ODM and Azimio and would take time to repair whether Raila wins the AU job or not," argued Kirwa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST