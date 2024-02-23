RUTO accused of pretending to support RAILA ODINGA’s AU chairperson bid while sabotaging it at the same time – UHURU in the mix!

In an interview with KTN News on
Friday, Kirwa opined that the ongoing claims that former President Uhuru
Kenyatta is supporting Tanzania's former President Jakaya Kikwete are being
propelled by Kenya Kwanza, same to questions about Raila's academic
qualifications.
He went on to add that he is
confident that Kikwete is not interested in the position.
"I am glad that President William Ruto is backing the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the AU position.
"However, I am a bit skeptical because some people from Kenya Kwanza
side are raising questions on social media."
"They are now discussing whether Kikwete will run for the position, which I know conclusively that
Kikwete is not interested in the position, or if Raila has the right
qualifications for the position."
"It seems like they might
be trying to slow down Raila by pretending to support him while putting up
enough roadblocks towards his AU bid so that in the next one year, his focus on
the AU bid would have dealt a blow to ODM and Azimio and would take time to
repair whether Raila wins the AU job or not," argued Kirwa.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments