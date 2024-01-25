Watch the moment Prophet DAVID OWUOR brought business to a standstill in Nairobi CBD with his SUVs as he went shopping at a high-end clothing store (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Self-proclaimed city prophet David Owuor pulled over in a convoy of high-end SUVS that instantly drew the attention of the public and caused traffic disruption.



The flamboyant preacher had gone to shop in one of the exclusive men’s clothes and accessories along Kimathi Street when a crowd gathered around.



Those who could not get close craned their necks to catch a glimpse of him.



He addressed the crowd as his heavily built bodyguards kept an eye.



“The Messiah is coming. Run away from sin,” he beseeched the crowd and prayed for all that showed up.



“May the Lord bless you,” he concluded before being guided by his bodyguards to his posh car.



Prophet Owuor’s lavish lifestyle has always sparked a huge debate, especially on social media.



At one time, he was accused of brainwashing one of his wealthy church members to transfer all her properties to him.



Watch the trending video of Prophet Owuor bringing business to a standstill in Nairobi CBD.

Watch “Man of God” Prophet Owuor brings Nairobi Cbd to a stand still with convoys of Suv’s Cars . Full video on spm buzz Channel pic.twitter.com/wCMpkM9LQX — SPM BUZZ (@spmbuzzke) January 24, 2024

