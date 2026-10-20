Young LADY spotted pampering her Mzungu Mubaba at an airport sparks a buzz – No wonder these Wazungus can’t resist them (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – A video of a young lady openly displaying affection for her elderly Mzungu partner at an airport has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the video, the Mzungu appears to be preparing to travel, and the young lady seems to be seeing him off.

She is seen hugging him affectionately and playfully interacting with him like two teenagers deeply in love.

The pair even had a playful greeting routine, which they went through as they bid each other goodbye.

The video has since triggered mixed reactions online, with some netizens celebrating the couple's apparent chemistry as a refreshing display of genuine love that transcends age.

However, others remain skeptical, suggesting that some young women have mastered the art of making their older Mzungu partners feel exceptionally special, only to exploit them financially.

Watch the video below.

The Mzungu is in love; the young lady is in business! https://t.co/TssCOyItEH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.