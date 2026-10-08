Wamama Wa Corporate Hawana Adabu- a VIDEO of a corporate woman goofing around with a seemingly shy young man in the office sparks a buzz! He appeared uncomfortable





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - A corporate woman has sparked a buzz after a video of her goofing around with a seemingly shy young man in their company surfaced online.

In the video, the woman is seen cracking jokes as she holds the young man tightly.

The man appears uncomfortable as the woman, who looks old enough to be his mother, continues goofing around with him.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users accusing the woman of harassing the young man and questioning whether he was comfortable with the interaction.

Others urged people to respect personal boundaries, especially in the workplace.

Watch the video.

Sexual Harassment in the workplace . I can see him discomfort from here. Eww https://t.co/6z0QAEKSDJ — Kofi Akataporri ➕🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@Kofi_Akataporri) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.