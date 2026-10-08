Public Service PS JANE IMBUNYA captured on camera giving Ministry staff members lollipops and candies to celebrate them for their service (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Public Service Principal Secretary Jane Imbunya has sparked online reactions after she was captured on camera dishing out lollipops and candies to staff members at the ministry in an effort to appreciate them during Customer Service Day.

In the video, the PS is seen moving around the office, greeting staff members, asking for their names, and appreciating their efforts before handing them lollipops and sweets.

The gesture has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users calling out senior government officials in President William Ruto’s administration for what they termed endless stunts.

Others described the PS’s actions as demeaning, questioning whether handing out sweets was an appropriate way of appreciating government employees for their service.

Watch the video.

Shock as the PS for Public Service in Kenya, Dr. Jane Kere Imbunya, Who leads the State Department for Public Service, Was seen gifting staff with a lollipop and a small caddy As she celebrated Customer Service Day. https://t.co/bPq9ptA0tu — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.