Uproar as traffic police officer attacks a matatu driver - Members of the public intervene and defend the driver (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded along a busy road following a physical altercation between a matatu driver and a traffic police officer.

It is reported that the officer flagged down the matatu and attempted to arrest the driver, accusing him of flouting traffic rules.

A tussle then ensued as the driver resisted arrest, and in the process, the officer physically assaulted him, forcing members of the public to intervene.

In the video, members of the public are seen confronting the officer as they come to the driver’s rescue.

The driver eventually managed to flee after the public intervened, leaving the officer with an egg on his face.

Watch the video.



