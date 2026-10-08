City preacher and RUTO’s sycophant, Pastor WILFRED LAI, fumes and lectures his congregants over tithing - Who has bewitched you? Unapeana Hadi 200 bob? (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Jesus Celebration Centre (JCC) founder, Pastor Wilfred Lai, was captured on camera lecturing his congregants about tithing, lamenting that some of them go to church empty-handed while others give peanuts.

In the now-viral video, Pastor Lai is heard complaining about the amount of money some church members give as tithes and offerings, saying he sometimes feels like throwing it back to them.

He gave an example of parents who give their children Ksh 1,000 to buy junk food but come to church empty-handed, while others give as little as Ksh 200.

“Some of the offerings that are given, I feel like throwing them back to the people. It’s sickening,” the visibly angry pastor said.

Pastor Lai, who has been a staunch supporter of President William Ruto, went on to question his congregants over their giving.

“Who has bewitched us?” he asked and went on to quote Bible verses on tithing.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.