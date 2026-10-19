Undercover cops raid a wines and spirits joint in Buruburu said to harbor notorious criminals on police wanted list (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 19, 2026 - Undercover police officers have raided Neevan Wine and Spirit, an establishment previously identified as a hotspot and meeting point for high-end criminals and notorious phone snatchers.

In a message shared by an undercover cop on social media, the establishment and its staff are now in police custody pending arraignment following an operation conducted by officers from Buruburu.

The officer described the operation as another commendable achievement in the ongoing fight against crime, while expressing gratitude to the Buruburu Police Divisional Headquarters for its role in the crackdown.

The establishment had reportedly been flagged as a suspected meeting point for criminals, including individuals believed to be involved in phone-snatching incidents.

The undercover officer also issued a stern warning to other businesses providing safe havens for criminals, saying their time was coming as police intensified efforts to dismantle criminal networks.

“United, crime must fall,” the officer stated, urging members of the public to join hands with security agencies by sharing information that could help fight crime.

















The Kenya DAILY POST.