Two intoxicated thugs masquerading as City Council askaris captured on camera harassing a motorbike rider at Kariobangi roundabout (VIDEO)





Monday, October 12, 2026 - Two men posing as City Council askaris have been captured on camera harassing a motorbike rider near Kariobangi Roundabout in Nairobi as they demanded a bribe.

The two men, who appeared intoxicated, roughed up the rider while accusing him of flouting traffic rules.

Their conduct has raised concerns over the growing number of individuals impersonating law enforcement officers to intimidate members of the public and extort money from them.

“Ongea na askari vizuri. Huyu ni kanjo na alikua ashike pikipiki,” one of the suspects was heard telling the rider as they attempted to intimidate him.

In the video, the rider is seen parting with KSh50 as the two men continued demanding more money.

The area around Kariobangi Roundabout has been described as a hotspot for criminals masquerading as law enforcers to harass unsuspecting motorists and riders.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.