Rapper STEVO SIMPLE BOY turns into a motivational speaker after DNA test reveals he’s not the child’s biological father - Gives crucial advice to men (VIDEO)









Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Local rapper Stephen Otieno Junior, better known as Stevo Simple Boy, has become a motivational speaker after a DNA paternity test concluded that he is not the biological father of the boy known as Dragon Junior.

Stevo has shared a video making a passionate appeal to men, urging them to conduct background checks on their partners before committing to serious relationships.

“Chunguza mchumba wako,” he said, hinting that he may have fallen in love blindly.

The rapper also urged women to remain faithful in their relationships following the DNA results, which indicated that he was not the biological father of the boy he had been raising since birth.

“Wanawake tujifunze kuwa waaminifu,” he said in the video.

The rapper has since parted ways with his estranged wife, Brenda, following the DNA results.

In a statement shared on social media, Stevo officially announced the end of their relationship, saying the results had been difficult to process but that he had chosen to handle the matter with dignity and respect for everyone involved.

“Following the DNA test results, I wish to officially announce that Brenda and I are no longer together as a couple.

"The results have been difficult to process, but I have chosen to handle this matter with dignity and respect for everyone involved. I ask my fans and the public to respect my privacy as I navigate this chapter of my life,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.